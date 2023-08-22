SK hynix develops world’s best-performing DRAM. August. 22, 2023 08:44. beepark@donga.com.

SK hynix announced on Monday that it successfully developed the fifth-generation (HBM3E) high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a new high-performing DRAM for artificial intelligence (AI). Following its development and mass production of the fourth-generation HBM (HBM3) for the first time in the industry, the company is spearheading the fifth-generation product. The HBM is a product vertically connecting multiple DRAMs. It makes a groundbreaking improvement in the data processing speed compared to the existing DRAM, leading to increasing demand in the high-value-added and high-performing information technology (IT) sector, such as generative AI.



SK hynix is verifying the performance of its newly developed fifth-generation HBM by providing the sample to its clients, such as Nvidia. “Nvidia has been collaborating with SK hynix on HBM for cutting-edge computing for a long time,” said Vice President of Nvidia, Ian Buck. “We hope to continue our collaboration with the fifth-generation product to launch next-generation AI computing.” Nvidia is the world’s No. 1 company in the graphics processing unit (GPU), which is an essential part of high-performing AI. SK hynix began to supply HBM3 to Nvidia in June last year, mass-producing the fourth-generation HBM for the first time in the industry.



The data processing speed of the fifth-generation product is 40 percent faster than the previous generation at 1.15 terabytes per second, which is equivalent to processing data worth 230 full HD movies in just one second. “We succeeded in developing HBM3E with the world’s best performance based on the exclusive mass production of HBM3,” said a member of SK hynix. “We will strengthen our leading position in the AI memory market by mass-producing HBM3E in the first half of next year.”



