Twin pandas turn one month at Everland. August. 08, 2023 08:02. jino@donga.com.

On Monday, Everland released photos of Korea's first twin pandas, who are now one month old. The one on the left is the firstborn, and the one on the right is the secondborn. With their slightly chubby bodies, the pandas exhibit characteristic black patterns around their eyes, ears, and shoulders. At birth, they weighed 180 grams (first) and 140 grams (second), but now they weigh 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms, respectively. They recently successfully rolled over for the first time. Everland stated that the cubs will be available to the public in the Panda World at Everland when they reach around 6 months of age.



