Up to 30 Korean businesspersons allowed to visit Ukraine. August. 07, 2023 08:07. newjin@donga.comkalssam35@donga.com.

The Korean government has decided to allow up to 30 Korean businesspersons to enter Ukraine, revising previous travel restrictions to the country. The Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the Ministry of Transport’s reconstruction mission, will be dispatching an industrial cooperation mission in October.



According to ministries on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will receive business applications to visit Ukraine. It has decided to cap the number of visiting Korean businesspersons at around 30. Since February last year, Ukraine territories have been prohibited from travel, and thus anyone entering Ukraine without obtaining exceptional approval for passport use may be punished.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to cap the number of Korean visitors in Ukraine at around 30 and adjust visiting periods if the number exceeds 30. “This means that the number of business people visiting for market survey purposes, etc., will be capped at 30, aside from government missions,” said a source from the Ministry. The period of stay will be around two weeks considering security issues, etc.



