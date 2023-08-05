AFP sues Musk's X over payments for news content use. August. 05, 2023 07:53. 71wook@donga.com.

French media outlet AFP sued Elon Musk's X (formerly known as "Twitter") over neighboring copyright, seeking payment for using the news agency's content. The suit is based on neighboring copyright, which covers content reuse such as copying, distribution, performance, and display. Meta, Facebook's parent company, halted news services in Canada due to content use fee disputes. Tensions are rising as social media platforms use news content without proper compensation.



AFP sought an emergency injunction on Wednesday, asking a French court to provide necessary information for determining fees related to X's news content usage. In 2019, France introduced the neighboring copyright rule, mandating substantial online platforms to compensate news agencies and publishers for using their news content.



AFP stated that X has consistently declined talks about compensation for neighboring copyrights. Since the neighboring copyright rule's 2021 implementation in France, Google and Meta have inked agreements with local media and news agencies for content usage payments. AFP emphasized its commitment to pursue legal action to secure rightful compensation for sharing its news content.



