Presidential office seeks to restrict rush hour sit-ins, late night rallies. July. 27, 2023 08:16.

The presidential office on Wednesday advised the government to revise the Act on Assembly and Demonstration to strengthen the requirements and sanctions for sit-ins on the road, noise, and early morning and late night rallies and demonstrations. The government is reportedly considering measures such as lowering the maximum noise threshold for rallies, strengthening the standards for the crackdown, and restricting the occupation of major roads during rush hour. The government's move to tighten the requirements for holding rallies in response to public opinion is being criticized by some as a move to curtail the freedom of expression‎ amid protests by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which have continued since the inauguration of the incumbent government.



"After collecting various opinions from the public, we have advised the office for government policy coordination at the Prime Minister’s office and the National Police Agency to 'improve the rally and demonstration system to resolve public inconveniences," Kang Seung-kyu, senior presidential secretary for civil society, said at a briefing on Wednesday. "We considered the opinions that the constitutional basic rights of the people, such as the right to pursue happiness, tranquility in private life, and the right to health, should be guaranteed and public order should be more faithfully maintained." It also requested the prevention of disruptions in the use of public transportation and occupation of major roads during commuting hours, noise from loudspeakers, late-night and early-morning rallies, and rallies near residential areas and schools.



The presidential office coordinated discussions about the proposed amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations from June 13 to July 3. As a result of the discussion, 71% (129,416 votes) of the 182,704 total votes cast favored strengthening the requirements and sanctions for rallies and demonstrations. The presidential office is also pushing for a stricter crackdown on illegal rallies and demonstrations and increased penalties. "We will also examine ways to ensure the effectiveness of the crackdown, such as filling gaps in the penalty rules and regulations," Kang said.



