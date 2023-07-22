We should put justice first for Ukraine in the age of calculations. July. 22, 2023 07:54. .

Chris (alias) was a 'country boy' from a small town in the United States who was in his 20s and had never traveled abroad, nor did he visit big cities frequently. An avid swimmer and animal lover, it was half patriotism and half a sense of justice that brought him to the faraway land of South Korea. However, Chris ran into the middle of a barrage of gunfire without completing his training properly, and on the eve of the cease-fire, he didn't make it to the end. He became one of the 36,634 American soldiers killed in action during the Korean War.



The story of Chris, who died in South Korea decades ago, reemerged because of the reaction of some South Koreans after President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent visit to Ukraine. People were uncomfortable, wondering what Ukraine has done for South Korea and viewing it as an economic loss that could lead to a deterioration in relations with Russia. Many people crunched numbers, and this calculation eventually led to the argument that President Yoon's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and announcing plans to provide military aid resulted in a loss and was unnecessary.



As the war has dragged on for a year and a half, people seem to have grown numb to the horrors in Ukraine. Instead, they have become more sensitive to numbers. People outside of Ukraine seem to view this war with their heads, not their hearts. They are weighing the costs and benefits of supporting Ukraine and considering the numbers resulting from participating in post-war reconstruction.



To be sure, calculating is important. One high-level official I recently met defined the international community as "the age of calculations." At first glance, we may seem like living in a much more civilized, rule-governed, and common-sense era compared to the colonial past of Western powers. However, the reality of international relations is still very much cold. The cold calculations between countries have become more intense, especially with the recent escalation of the US-China conflict. According to the official, the war in Ukraine is a stark reminder of the cold reality of international relations beneath the facade of peace.



Let's be outraged by the Russian government's atrocities as they are. Let's embrace the people of Ukraine with justice. Calculating the benefits and costs of supporting the war in Ukraine and rebuilding afterward should be an afterthought. So should our relationship with Russia. From a justice point of view, it is an issue that should be on the back burner.



