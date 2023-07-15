Gov’t invites Korean War veterans to All-Star Game opening. July. 15, 2023 08:02. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

On the 70th anniversary of the armistice, veterans of the Korean War will enter the opening ceremony of the 2023 Professional Baseball All-Star Game held at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on Saturday, holding a large national flag.



The flag team consists of 65 people, including four veterans of the Korean War, including Heo Gyeong (92), Jo Ho-je (90), Kim Won-jong (89), and Seo Bong-su (85), as well as ROK and U.S. naval personnel. At the game's opening ceremony, they will enter Sajik Stadium holding a large Taegeukgi measuring 40 meters wide and 35 meters long. During the Korean War, the veterans of merit participated in the war as army officers, air force noncommissioned officers, soldiers, and student soldiers.



“Since I am over 90 years old, the memory of participating in the Korean War is gradually fading,” Mr. Heo said. “However, as the country did not forget the war veterans and invited them as flag carriers to open the start of the big event, I feel ecstatic that it is difficult to describe in words.”



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) will invite roughly 180 people, including the flag team, veterans of the Korean War, bereaved families, and veteran organizations, to watch the game in VIP seats. In addition, during the fifth-inning stretch, a promotional video for the 70th anniversary of the armistice will be screened to honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend freedom and peace in Korea. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice, the ministry said they plan to provide free souvenirs such as 2,000 specially made commemorative balls, tattoo stickers, and cheering towels.



한국어