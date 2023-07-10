‘Our members are all crazily determined,’ says V of BTS. July. 10, 2023 08:01. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

“All of our members are crazy. They’re all crazy and so determined,” said V of the group BTS. “We love the stage even when our hearts are full of pain. I love that about us.”



To commemorate their 10th debut anniversary, BTS released their first official interview collection titled ‘Beyond the Story: Ten Years Record of BTS’ (Big Hit Music) on Sunday. The book beautifully encapsulates their intimate reflections, both the moments of hardship and elation, throughout the past decade. It has been published in 23 languages, including Korean, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Coincidentally, this day also marks the official foundation of the BTS fan club, ARMY.



Jimin reminisces, “The memory of that 'single line' next to the broadcast camera during our first stage remains vivid in my mind.” This 'single line' refers to the number of fans who graced their first TV music program appearance on June 13, 2013, with their support.



“People persistently inquired about our debut, and it was truly... It inflicted a pain akin to being stabbed in the chest,” recollected J-Hope as he reflected on his trainee days. Even as globally renowned stars, there was a period when fear and apprehension consumed them, doubting whether the world would acknowledge their presence.



Even after their debut, BTS encountered a treacherous path ahead. They faced ridicule from individuals who derided their group and individual members based on their names, appearances, and talents, often without even giving their music a chance. Reflecting on those initial years, RM described them as “a history marked by the relentless pursuit of validation.”



In 2015, their popularity soared with the release of two albums, ‘Young Forever Pt1’ and ‘Young Forever Pt2.’ Reminiscing about the time when his fame surged, Suga said, “I experienced a sudden sensation of being the protagonist in a martial arts novel.”



However, the demanding schedule took its toll, leading to burnout. The years 2017 and 2018, characterized by relentless album production and endless performances, proved to be arduous for all the members. Suga recollected, “It was a period when each of us silently yearned to utter the words ‘Let's quit,’ yet found it difficult to voice our sentiments.”



As the contract renewal loomed, they confronted a critical moment of crisis. J-Hope described it as a harrowing experience: "It felt like descending into hell. The atmosphere was incredibly grave, and I questioned whether we could continue.” Jimin also acknowledged the precarious state they were in as a team, saying, “We found ourselves in an extremely perilous situation. There were discussions about not pursuing a new album.”



A turning point arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Despite the challenges they faced, the members strived to deliver a remarkable stage, and the rallying cry of "Bangtan, Bangtan, Bangtan!" resounded, reuniting them once more. Reflecting on their bond, J-Hope affectionately referred to the members as “a family bound not by blood.”



“I didn't fully grasp the magnitude of it. Among all the awards and rankings I've received thus far, it felt distant,” Jin said when ‘Dynamite’ claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020. “Perhaps because I was distanced from the vibrant atmosphere of being among people (due to the pandemic).”



“To be honest, it's frightening. It feels like I'm unaware of when everything might crumble,” J-Hope said. “Nevertheless, I refuse to surrender and will persistently forge ahead.”



