Japan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean this summer. July. 06, 2023 07:54. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

In response to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s release of a safety review, which concluded that Japan’s plans to release treated water into the sea align with IAEA Safety Standards, Japan has reaffirmed its intention to dispose of Fukushima’s radioactive water this summer. After addressing objections and concerns, the country will initiate the discharge of the water into the ocean. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to hold a bilateral summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol during the NATO summit.



According to the Mainichi Shimbun, Prime Minister Kishida is considering a meeting with President Yoon during the upcoming NATO summit scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Lithuania, where he would personally address and provide an explanation regarding Japan’s plan to discharge the nuclear wastewater into the ocean, along with details of the monitoring system to ensure its safety.



The Korean government is set to publicly disclose the results of a comprehensive two-year review conducted by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety.



