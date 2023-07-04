Samsung calls for a paperless workplace. July. 04, 2023 07:57. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Han Jong-hee, co-vice chair and head of Samsung Electronics’ Device Experience Division, has renewed his commitment to pioneering a "paperless office" within the global tech titan.



In an internal email disseminated on Monday to the entire workforce, Han made the case for paper conservation, drawing attention to the startling statistics. "On any given day, our company consumes approximately 130,000 sheets of photocopy paper. By curtailing this, we could preserve 60 trees daily," Han stressed, emphasizing the potential long-term impact, "That's a non-trivial figure, accumulating to a staggering 20,000 trees saved annually."



Last September, Samsung Electronics publicized a new environmental management strategy, mapping out the company's path towards a more sustainable, eco-friendly approach to business. Echoing this ethos, Mr. Han acknowledged the concerted efforts underway to slash single-use items, "In an endeavor to counter the climate crisis, we have rolled out initiatives like introducing reusable cups in our canteens and cafes,” saying, “Paper, a common single-use item we deal with daily is one of the most common single-use items in the company.”



The campaign for a paperless environment is also anticipated to usher in an era of improved work culture within Samsung. Han identified entrenched practices holding back this digital transition, saying, "Despite the pervasiveness of digitization in most of our operations, we find ourselves clinging to old habits, printing meeting materials and physically checking reports during face-to-face meetings." Determined to initiate change from the top, he pledged, "I will personally set the example, abstaining from paper-based reports and meetings, unless absolutely necessary." Han concluded with a call to action for his fellow executives, "I implore everyone in a leadership role to champion this cause and set a precedent."



한국어