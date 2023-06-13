Djokovic makes history winning 23 major tournaments. June. 13, 2023 08:16. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 3-0 in the men's singles final of the 2023 French Open tennis tournament, which ended on Monday. This victory is his 23rd Grand Slam title and his third French Open victory.



Djokovic is the first to win 23 men's singles titles in major tournaments. He has won 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, and three US Open titles. He is the only tennis player that has won three or more titles in each of the four major tournaments.



Winning the Australian Open this year, he tied the record for the most major championships (22 times) with Rafael Nadal of Spain. He even reversed the record when Nadal, who made it to his 22nd victory first, when he missed the French Open due to injury.



He also received 2,000 ranking points and regained his title as global number one by beating Carlos Alcalas (age 20, Spain) whom he defeated 3-1 in the semifinals of the French Open tournament. Djokovic stayed at the top of the rankings for 388 weeks in total, the longest record ever, ahead of Federer (310 weeks) and Nadal (209 weeks).



If Djokovic wins the upcoming Wimbledon on July 3, he will create new history once again. If Djokovic adds 16 wins to his 94th professional match victories, he will also rewrite the current ATP record (109 wins) held by Jimmy Connors of the U.S.



한국어