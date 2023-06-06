‘The Last 10 Years’ actors hold press conference in Seoul. June. 06, 2023 08:06. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Actor Kentaro Sakaguchi said, “The movie is not about a woman who dies from a terminal illness over a span of 10 years, but rather it tells the story of a woman who lives through that time. I hope the movie stays with you dearly after you watch it.”



Twenty years old is an age filled with anticipation for the days to come, rather than the days you've already lived. But what if you were sentenced to only have 10 years left to live? On May 24, the Japanese film "The Last 10 Years" was released. It tells the story of a woman with a terminal illness and a man who has lost his will to live, who meet by chance, fall in love, and discover the true meaning of life. The lead actors, Kentaro Sakaguchi (Kazuto) and Nana Komatsu (Matsuri), who have a strong fan base in Korea, held a press conference on Monday at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



“The Korean audience is incredibly passionate and honest. I am delighted and grateful for their enthusiastic response during my stage greeting,” Sakaguchi said on the day. “I was nervous about how the Korean audience would receive the movie, but I could feel their energy. I am happy to see that everyone enjoyed it."



The movie “The Last 10 Years” is based on the best-selling novel by Ruka Kosaka, who sadly passed away from an incurable disease. Kosaka, who was editing a novel at the age of 39 in 2017, succumbed to pulmonary hypertension, the same disease that Matsuri faces in the movie. The film serves as Kosaka's paean to life and stands as his final message, reminding us of the true essence of living.



This is why the production staff poured their hearts into making the movie. They painstakingly reproduced Matsuri's notes about her struggle against the disease from Kosaka's authentic notebooks and skillfully incorporated stories from his family into the script. Over the course of a year, the film was meticulously shot, capturing the enchanting beauty of Japan's four seasons and delving into the lives of the two protagonists.



"I went to the author's hometown, met his family, and visited his cemetery," Komatsu said. "I felt like I had burned everything, and my heart was empty. I hope the movie will make audiences think about their lives, the people around them, and love."



