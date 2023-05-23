Bayern Munich may fail to extend 11th consecutive title. May. 23, 2023 07:54. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Bayern Munich's clinching of the 11th straight Bundesliga title on its own could be put at risk.



On Sunday, Munich lost 1-3 in the 2022-2023 home game against Leipzig. In the first half, the team took a 25th-minute lead through Serge Gnabry but lost by three goals in the second half. On Monday, Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-0. Dortmund, who were in second place, took the lead with 70 points, overtaking Munich (68 points).



Munich and Dortmund will have their season’s final match on Saturday. Munich will play 10th-ranked Cologne, and Dortmund will play 9th-ranked Mainz. If Dortmund beats Mainz, Munich will fail to become a champion even if Munich beat Cologne. If Dortmund draws, Munich will win the title, far ahead of Dortmund on goal difference. Munich won the Bundesliga title 10 consecutive times in the 2012-2013 season. Munich is the only one among the top 5 big league clubs in European football to achieve 10 consecutive league titles. The last time Dortmund, which had been placed only in the runner-up six times during this period, won the title was in the 2011-2012 season.



It is reported that the reason why Munich, which has been an absolute powerhouse in the Bundesliga for 10 years, is in fear of not winning the championship is related to the team's balance and spirit issues. Spanish media Marca analyzed, "The absence of striker Robert Lewandowski, who moved the team to Barcelona (Spain) this season, was felt painfully." Lewandowski played eight seasons in Munich and was responsible for the team's offense, becoming the top scorer seven times. Sadio Mané, who was signed this season after Lewandowski, only scored seven points in 25 games. In addition, the players expressed dissatisfaction with the sudden dismissal of the goalkeeper coach in March of this year. Furthermore, the change of manager that took place in the middle of the season proved to be a detrimental move. Munich parted ways with manager Julian Nagelsmann, who had led the team since 2021, and appointed manager Thomas Tuchel in March. Amid the unsettling atmosphere following the appointment of coach Tuchel, Munich was eliminated in both the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal and the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.



