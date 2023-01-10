N. Korean defector artist holds an exhibition for peace in Germany. January. 10, 2023 08:04. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Sun Mu, an artist who had fled North Korea, is having a solo exhibition carrying a message for peace in Munich, Germany.



The Korean, Japanese, and German cultural artist group Art 5 announced that Sun mu would hold a solo exhibition named "Grenzenlos" at Wolfratshausen Kunstturm near Munich, Germany, from January 7 to 29. He was born in North Korea, crossed the Tumen River in 1998, and entered South Korea in 2002 through China and Laos. He graduated from Hongik University College of Fine Arts in 2007 and got his Master’s degree from Hongik University Graduate School of Fine Arts in 2009.



The artist is working without revealing his real name and face to protect his family members remaining in North Korea. Sun mu means "there is no line," and it contains his hope for the removal of the Military Demarcation Line one day. He will hold a solo exhibition with the same hope this time. This is his third solo exhibition in Germany, with 84 pieces on display. Since 2008, he has been holding solo exhibitions in South Korea and the U.S., Germany, Australia, and China. His artworks convey a message of peace with solid colors reminiscent of North Korea’s political propaganda and large-sized phrases in Korean.



"Through this exhibition, Sun Mu shows the boundary between war and peace," said Yoo Jae-hyun, co-chairman of Art5. "It will display his confused aesthetic expressions on Germany, where many Ukrainian refugees came in, and Europe, where war is underway."



