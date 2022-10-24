German magazine: Kia’s EV6 GT outranks Audi’s EV. October. 24, 2022 07:48. bjk@donga.com.

The EV6 GT-Line from Kia has outranked Audi’s Q4 Sportback e-tron 50 in a competitive evaluation of electric vehicle models by Auto Motor Und Sport, a leading German automotive magazine.



AMS is one of Germany’s top three automotive magazines along with Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung. The magazine enjoys a massive influence on car buyers across Europe, including Germany.



According to Kia on Sunday, the evaluation compared two electric vehicle models: the EV6 GT-Line and the Q4 e-tron. The EV6 GT-Line received higher scores than the Q4 e-tron in six categories, except ‘convenience.’



Notably, the EV6 GT-Line far outpaced the Q4 e-tron in the powertrain category (including acceleration, responsiveness, charging, and electric efficiency), which is considered core competitiveness for an electric vehicle. In the zero-to-60-mile test, the EV6 GT-Line took 5.1 seconds compared with the latter, which took 6.3 seconds.



