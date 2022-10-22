LG promotes Busan Expo at Paris headquarters. October. 22, 2022 07:43. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

LG Electronics held a promotional event to attract the Busan World Expo 2030 while unveiling its new headquarters in Paris, France, where the General Assembly of the International Exposition Organization (BIE) is due to be held.



On Thursday (local time), LG Electronics invited BIE officials to its new headquarters in la Défense and held an event to gain support for Busan to host the 2030 World Expo. The event was attended by Mayor Jacques Kossowski of the city of Courbevoie, within la Défense, City Councilor Cedric Flavien, and President William Pellerin of the Hauts-de-Seine State Chamber of Commerce. Various premium new products such as LG OLED Flex, LG Magnit, and LG Dios Object Collection Mood Up were introduced in the showroom of the new building, which was unveiled on the same day.



LG Electronics is promoting the Busan World Expo on electronic billboards at Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Square in London. In addition, it promoted the Busan Expo at IFA 2022, an electronics exhibition in Berlin, and the LPGA Amundi Evian Championship.



