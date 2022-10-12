Biden promises advanced air defense systems for Ukraine. October. 12, 2022 07:44. weappon@donga.com.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to provide advanced air defense systems for Ukraine following Russia’s indiscriminate missile attacks against Ukraine as a retaliatory step in the wake of the explosion of the Crimea bridge. “Let’s make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy,” declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing to a tit-for-tat for Russia’s missile strike. Russia responded that it would fight back against the expanded Western intervention.



"President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," a White House statement on the phone call said. The U.S. is considering an early deployment of six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) units to Ukraine. Reportedly, Ukraine is also requesting weapons, including the F15 fighter jets, to fend off Russia’s air strike. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov expressed concerns, arguing that more Western help to Ukraine will raise the risk of a wider war.



한국어