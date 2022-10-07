Court dismisses Lee’s petition for provisional disposition. October. 07, 2022 07:35. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

On Thursday, the court dismissed former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok’s petition for provisional disposition for suspension of duty of the PPP’s emergency response committee chairman Jeong Jin-seok. The dismissal came 41 days after the court’s decision to suspend the duty of the Emergency Response Committee led by Joo Ho-young in August, which drove the ruling party into extreme chaos. Now that the court’s decision has opened a breathing space for the People Power Party, which has been mired in a leadership suspension risk, the People Power Party plans to elect a new party leader at the party convention scheduled for next February.



The 51st Civil Collegiate Division of the Seoul Southern District Court dismissed the fourth and fifth petitions for provisional disposition filed by Lee Jun-seok, asking the court for suspension of duty of six members of the emergency response committee, including its chief Jeong, stating that there is no substantive and procedural error in the commencement of the emergency response meeting under the amended party constitution of the PPP. The court also reversed its decision on the third petition for provisional disposition filed by Lee for suspension of the force of the PPP’s amended party constitution. This is a sweeping victory for the People Power Party, a reversal from the dispute involving the first petition for provisional disposition of suspension of duty back in August.



Lee has filed five petitions for provisional disposition thus far, arguing that the constitution of the emergency response committee was defective. However, the court recognized the effect of the amendment of the PPP’s party constitution. It concluded that Lee’s removal from a position was not attributable to the amendment of the party constitution.



The People Power Party was delighted by the decision. “I thank the court for its wise determination,” said Mr. Jeong. “We will spare no effort to ensure that the ruling party establishes a stable leadership structure and support President Yoon.”



On the contrary, Lee, who has practically lost a chance for reinstatement, wrote on his Facebook account that he has been fighting against a rigid authority with a sense of duty. "I will walk my path, which is lonesome and companionless,” said Lee. The ruling party predicts that Lee will be more concerned. The People Power Party's Ethics Committee held a general meeting and discussed further disciplinary measures against Lee.



