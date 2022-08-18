LG, KT to collaborate on service robot business. August. 18, 2022 07:57. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

LG Electronics will join forces with KT to scale up its service robot businesses. On Wednesday, with Song Jae-ho, head of the AIDX Convergence Business Division of KT, and Jang Ik-hwan, the BS Business Unit of LG Electronics, present, LG Electronics announced at its LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu that the two companies signed an MOU to strengthen its domestic service robot business.



The two companies will proceed with collaborative efforts including increasing new businesses identifying opportunities combining robot manufacturing and service capabilities establishing collaboration system to develop next generation robot R&D, developing platforms to reinforce competitiveness of service robot industry and others in phases.



LG Electronics plans to link its core technologies for robot solutions including AI to the KT robot business operational expertise to provide a further developed robot solution.



