Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died at 73 on Thursday.



According to The New York Times, former U.S. president Donald Trump announced that Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. The New York City police are investigating the exact cause of her death, assuming that she fell down the stairs. Since their marriage in 1977, Ivana and Donald Trump became a famous couple in the 1980s, making a name for themselves. Ms. Trump, a charming and sophisticated elite, played a critical part in helping Mr. Trump become a real estate tycoon, building her husband by opening doors to social circles for him.



Born in the Czech Republic in 1949, she was once a ski racer. She met Donald Trump when she was in New York as a model promoting the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. The couple divorced in 1990, after raising three children including the first daughter Ivanka.



