Kim Min-kyu, Cho Min-kyu to compete with each other again. June. 30, 2022 08:12. hun@donga.com.

South Korean golfers Kim Min-kyu and Cho Min-kyu who had a close match at the Kolon Korea Open that ended on Sunday with a three-hole playoff will compete with each other again in Busan.



The two will play at the KPGA Korean Tour Asiad CC Busan Open for four days from Friday. The newly established tournament offers a total prize of 800 million won and the championship prize money of 160 million won. The tournament will be attended by 144 players and the winner will receive tour seed for two years and 1,000 Genesis points.



The one who is getting the most attention regarding the tournament is Kim. The golfer who earned his first win by defeating Cho at the Korea Open will aim for his second consecutive win. The most recent player who had two consecutive wins was Kim Han-byul who won the Hedges Golf KPGA Open with Ildong Lake Golf Club and the 36th Shinhan Donghae Open in September 2020.



Kim who has earned 724.89 million won so far will become the first player to win more than 800 million won in one season in the history of the Korean Tour if he takes the second place or higher. “I feel at ease as I am on a good flow. My golf career just began,” Kim confidently said.



Cho won the 2011 Kansai Open Golf Championship and the 2016 Fujisankei Classic after his debut on the Japan Golf Tour but has not won a tournament in South Korea. He is determined to earn his first win in the country at the upcoming championship after finishing second in six tournaments in the Korean Tour, including two this season. Kim Bi-o, the only player to have won twice in the Korean Tour this year, will aim for his third win of the season.



