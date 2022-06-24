Mane Bayern joins Munich on 35 million-pound contract. June. 24, 2022 07:55. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Sadio Mane, the 30-year-old forward of Liverpool FC (pictured), has moved to Bayern Munich, the powerhouse of the Bundesliga.



On Thursday, Munich made an official announcement on Mane’s new contract, which will run until June 30, 2025. According to the BBC, the transfer fee amounts to 35 million pounds (around 55.8 billion won). Liverpool turned down two bids from Munich before.



“I felt the great interest of this big club from the start so there was no doubt in my mind,” said Mane. “This is the right time for this challenge.”



Having made his professional debut with FC Metz in 2011, Mane joined Liverpool on a 34 million-pound contract in 2016, after FC Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton. During the six seasons with Liverpool, t-year-old found a total of 120 goals in 269 appearances. In the 2018-2019 season, he netted 22 goals, winning the best scorer title jointly with his teammate Mohammed Salah. The Senegalese was also nominated for the PFA’s Team of the Year roster four times.



"Sadio Mané is a world star who proves the attractiveness of FC Bayern and the Bundesliga,” said Herbert Hainer, the president of Bayern Munich. “With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world,” said FC Bayern CEO and the legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, welcoming the latest addition to the German football club.



