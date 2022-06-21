Nuri’s launch pad transfer is complete for launch on Tuesday. June. 21, 2022 07:58. reborn@donga.com.

South Korea's homegrown rocket Nuri, or the Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), will be set for another launch attempt scheduled. The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute announced that Nuri was positioned on the launch pad around 11:10 a.m on Monday, five days after it was transported back to the assembly site due to sensor error. The exact launch time will be known at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



The satellite was put into an unmanned vehicle carrier and transported at 7:20 a.m. on Monday from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province to the second launch pad, an hour-long distance. After being set up to an upright position in the morning, umbilical tower was connected to charge power in the afternoon and prepare propellant and confidential examination were conducted.



During its first blast off in October 2021, Nuri’s dummy payload failed to reach the proper orbit of 700 kilometers at the speed of 7.5 kmps, as its third stage engine turned off earlier than expected. Its second launch was scheduled on last Wednesday, but delayed by a day due to unfavorable weather conditions. Another attempt was canceled again as sensor error was detected from the first stage’s engine oxidizer during the final check-up before launch.



The National Weather Service forecasted low possibility of lighting and strong wind-blow that may limit the satellite launching within 20 kilometers of Oenarodo, Goheung where the second launch pad is situated. “We will make sure to pave the way for Korea to move toward the space,” assured Oh Seung-hyeop from satellite propellant development team.



한국어