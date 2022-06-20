Golfers who competed at LIV Invitational cut off in U.S. Open. June. 20, 2022 07:44. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Multiple golfers who competed at the LIV Golf Invitational Series, including Phil Mickelson, had poor performance in the U.S. Open, U.S. PGA Tour’s third major tournament of the season.



In the second round of the tournament held in The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts on Friday, 11 out of 13 golfers who played at the LIV Golf Invitational Series were cut off.



Seventeen golfers who played at the LIV Golf Invitational Series funded by Saudi Arabia on June 9 were banned from playing on the PGA Tour. However, as the United States Golf Association (USGA), which hosts the U.S Open, allowed golfers who were previously qualified to play, 13 golfers, including Mickelson, competed at the event.



Mickelson who shot an eight-over 78 in the first round of the tournament recorded a three-over 73 in the second round with a total score of 11-over 151. The cut threshold for the tournament is three over par. Eleven golfers who compete at the LIV Golf Invitational Series, including Mickelson, Sergio García, and Kevin Na, did not make the cut. “I wish I had better performance but I enjoyed the week,” said Mickelson after the second round.



Among the players who compete at the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Dustin Johnson and Richard Bland made the cut with a one-over 141 and a two-over 142, respectively. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed who are scheduled to compete in the second LIV series also made the cut.



Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas who criticized those playing at the LIV Golf Invitational Series and decided to remain with the PGA Tour, also made the cut. The U.S. media, which views this tournament as a competition between those playing at the LIV Golf Invitational Series and those remaining in the PGA Tour reported that the former group is facing a major crisis and the latter group is winning a victory after the second round and



