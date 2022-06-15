Australia reaches World Cup after beating Peru. June. 15, 2022 08:06. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Australia beat Peru in a shoot-out to secure a place in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. With Australia joining the finals, the number of countries qualifying for the World Cup in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been finalized to be six, the record number.



Australia, ranked 42nd in FIFA ranking, won 5-4 against Peru (ranked 22nd) in a shoot-out following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff, which was held in Alayan, Qatar on Tuesday. From the 2006 Germany World Cup to this year’s World Cup, Australia has succeeded in qualifying for the World Cup for the fifth time in a row. Australia also secured its spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by defeating Honduras 3-1 in the inter-continental playoff.



Australia's best performance in the World Cup finals was reaching the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Australia has qualified into Group D along with France, Denmark and Tunisia in the finals. As Australia joined the finals, the number of countries participating as an AFC country has increased to six, the largest number in history, including the host country Qatar, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Saudi Arabia. For Asia, a total of 4.5 slots have been issued for each World Cup since 2006. During the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups, four countries from Asia, including South Korea, advanced to the finals for the World Cup while the number was five for the World Cup held in Russia.



Peru, which advanced to the World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years at the World Cup in Russia, tried to advance to the World Cup finals for the second time in a row, but did not make it at the last match.



Because the World Cup finals are decided by a single elimination match, both teams played carefully to the extent that the first effective shot was made by both teams 37 minutes into the second half of the game. After nobody scored in extra time, the shoot-out determined the winner of the game. Although Australia's first kicker missed its first penalty, Peru's third kicker‘s shot hit the post and missed. While the Australian side scored two rounds in a row, the shot of Peru’s 6th kicker was blocked by substitute Australian keeper Andrew Redmayne just before the end of extra time and that secured Australia’s ticket to Qatar.



