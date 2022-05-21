Woods finishes at four-over par on the first day of PGA Championship. May. 21, 2022 07:33. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

“It was a frustrating day,” said Tiger Woods after the first round of the PGA Championship, which is his second tournament after a car accident. His saying described his performance and record on the first day of the tournament.



Woods’ performance fell short of expectations, hitting four-over par 74 on the first round of the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tied for 99th, Woods is at risk of missing the cut. At the Masters, which was his first tournament after the devastating car accident, Woods hit one-under par to be tied for 10th on the first day and left the course tied for 47th.



During the first round of the PGA Championship, Woods averaged 346.4 yards with a fairway accuracy of 71.43 percent. However, he had a poor green in regulation average of 38.89 percent. “Well, I did not hit a lot of good iron shots. I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good. I didn’t get the ball very close,” Woods said. “I really didn’t give myself any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.”



Woods got off to a good start, birdying on the 10th hole and having a 4-meter birdie putt on the 14th hole. However, he made five bogeys and only one birdie in his final nine holes. “My leg is not feeling as good as I’d like it to be,” said Woods. “I got off to a great start but didn’t keep it going.”



