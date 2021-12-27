Hyundai Mobis to showcase two future cars at CES. December. 27, 2021 08:43. by Dong-Jin Shin shine@donga.com.

Hyundai Mobis announced on Sunday that the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 scheduled from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas will provide a debut stage for its two urban shared mobility concept cars capable of rotating in circles.



Equipped with the “e-corner module” technology invented by Hyundai Mobis in October, mini-sized electricity-powered mobility “M.Vision Pop” and urban style hydrogen-fueled mobility “M.Vision 2GO” are ready to make a global debut in the auto industry. “E-corner module” applies to wheels all four systems of steering that changes car directions; braking that puts cars to stop; suspension that absorbs road shock; and driving that motorizes cars. This technology enables wheels to rotate 90 degrees to move right to left or do parallel parking.



The two upcoming concept cars boast off future mobility innovations such as communication lamps that interact with pedestrians. Docking smartphones with the steering wheel, they make sure that the smartphone screen is shared on the car display board or voice recognition is activated. A tired driver can hand over driving control to the passenger’s seat by moving the steering wheel.



Hyundai Mobis plans to develop a “skateboard-type module” that integrates control of the four e-corner module systems by 2023 to combine it with self-driving control technology by 2025.



