3 Korean Americans appointed as US presidential advisory commissioners. December. 22, 2021 07:46.

U.S. President Joe Biden named three Korean Americans – Daniel Dae Kim (age 53, photo), attorney Kevin Kim (age 51), human rights activist Sarah Min on the presidential advisory commission to address racism including Asian hate crime.



The White House appointed 23 Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders as commissioners on Monday (local time), reflecting diversity. The Commission will advise the President on policies to respond to racial hate crime, etc.



Daniel Dae Kim, who starred in TV series including Lost and Hawaii Five-O, has voiced opinions against racism. He revealed in March this year, when Asian hate crimes became more frequent, his younger sister had passed away in 2015 from hate crime. He serves as the co-chair of the Advisory Council for the Asian American Foundation.



Keven Kim, a graduate of Stanford and Columbia Law School, was the first Korean American to join the New York City council in 2009. He has been involved in various human rights groups including Color of Change.



