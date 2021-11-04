47% of Republicans support Trump as presidential candidate. November. 04, 2021 07:25. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (photo) has an overwhelmingly high support rate as the next presidential candidate by Republicans, coming in first place.



Political news site The Hill reported on Tuesday that Trump had a 47% support rate from Republicans and independents, according to Harvard’s Center for Political Studies and The Harris Poll. Ron DeSantis came in second at 10%, followed by 9% for former Vice President Mike Pence. Nineteen percent did not indicate whom they supported for. The survey was conducted of 1,578 voters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.



Pence (23%) won by a narrow margin over DeSantis (21%) when if Trump would not run. Senator Ted Cruz came in third at 12%.



Trump has not yet declared intention to run for the presidential election, but political circles anticipate his re-running for president in the 2024 election. The Hill reported that a similar poll recently showed that Trump would likely to get strong support if running for the Republican primary.



