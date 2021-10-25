Wolverhampton’s Hwang Hee-chan nets his 4th goal of season. October. 25, 2021 07:22. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ South Korean player Hwang Hee-chan did not rush through the field just like a bull but also had the perfect finish to his 4th goal of this season for the team. Just 10 minutes after an away match with Leeds United began on Saturday (local time) at Elland Road, Leeds, he became the first to net a goal of the day. When the ball changed its path by hitting a defender after Raul Jimenez kicked it from the central penalty area, Hwang did not miss it but pushed it into the net with an instinctive right-footed touch.



Hwang returned with a new goal in two matches after recording two points with Newcastle on Oct. 2, tying for 5th place with Son Heung-min on the EPL’s top score list and scoring more goals than any other Wolverhampton player as of now. Netting his first goal on his EPL debut day with Watford FC, Hwang showed a high level of concentration by leading all four shots on target to goals in six matches of the league.



As a key side winger in the team’s 3-4-3 formation, Hwang makes the perfect match with center-forward Raul Jimenez. In the match with Newcastle, Jimenez provided an assist for all of Hwang’s goals. He also contributed to Hwang’s goal in Saturday’s match as well.



