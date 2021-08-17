The Lincoln Center hosts K-Pop Disco Fever event. August. 17, 2021 07:40. .

Hundreds of people gathered in the outdoors stage of Lincoln Center in downtown Manhattan on Sunday evening (local time). The mob visited the Lincoln Center for a K-Pop performance called “K-Pop Disco Fever.”



Co-hosted by the Lincoln Center and Korean Cultural Center New York, the performance was a part of the official “Restate Stage” program to celebrate a new start for New York’s economy. Gamma Vibes, a Korean DJ based in Brooklyn, and K-Pop dancers performed some of the well-known songs of Korean artists such as BTS, Blackpink, and PSY for about an hour.



Most of the audience were in their 20s and 30s, but older fans were witnessed as well. They stood in a circle and reenacted the actual choreographies of the Korean songs. Many sang along the Korean lyrics fluently. With some BTS songs coming up in the latter part of the performance, a female fan welcomed them with a screaming.



As the K-pop songs filled up the typically quiet neighborhood of the Lincoln Center, it had the power of stopping passers-by and making them listen. Some were trying to get a ticket on the spot to participate in the event.



“K-pop is an incredible cultural content. Not only Korean communities but all other New Yorkers can enjoy K-pop,” explained Jordana Lee, who directed this performance. “We’ve worked together with the Korean Cultural Center New York since the planning stage of the Restart Stage program.”



한국어