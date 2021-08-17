Kim Yeon-koung donates her jersey to Olympic Museum. August. 17, 2021 07:40. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

South Korean female volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung’s Tokyo Olympic uniform will be displayed at the Olympic Museum.



According to the Korea Volleyball Association on Monday, Kim donated her indigo uniform worn during the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland at the International Olympic Committee’s request.



On August 4, IOC President Thomas Bach watched the quarterfinals between Korea and Turkey at Ariake Arena along with Ary Graca, the head of FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball). President Bach reportedly visited the arena to watch the game in person despite his busy schedule. After a fierce fight, Korea beat Turkey and advanced to the semifinals.







It was reported that President Bach made a request on Kim’s uniform after he was informed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would be Kim Yeon-koung’s last one. “It appears President Bach thinks Kim is attractive and her hardworking attitude reflects the Olympic spirit fairly well,” said an official from the Korea Volleyball Association.



About 250,000 people visit the Olympic Museum every year since its establishment in 1993 to see historically valuable and memorable Olympic articles.



