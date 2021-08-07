Swimming superstar bursts into tears during video call with family. August. 07, 2021 07:19. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Swimming champion Caeleb Dressel (25) of the U.S. won the gold medal in men’s 100-meter freestyle competition, heralding the birth of the next generation swimming czar. Having won a gold in an individual competition in his first Olympic event, he roared by boasting of his extensive wing span, which combined with tattoos of an eagle, crocodile, black bear and the stars and stripes across his left arm to exude an image of wild beast.



However, when Dressel made a video call on TV with his family who rooted for him at home in the U.S. right after the race, the giant swimmer standing 193 centimeters tall instantly burst into tears without reservation. When his weepy wife told him “I am so proud of you,” Dressel sobbed and shed tears, saying, “Thank you so much. I love you.”



The Tokyo Olympic Games are being held without any spectators due to the COVID-19pandemic, with foreign tourists denied admission into the country. As a result, athletes have had no chance to hug with each other to share joys of victory and medals. However, they shared stronger sense of affection and love with their loved ones who are thousands of miles away at home in their countries.



There is a romanticist who performed a ceremonial gesture at the very moment of victory. Racewalker Massimo Stano (31) from Italy displayed a unique behavior of sucking his thumb when he crossed the finish line before others in men’s 20-kilomter racewalk in Sapporo. “This is to my six-month-old daughter Sophi, and my wife Fatima,” he said.



American shot putter Ryan Crouser (29) who won the gold by breaking his own world record put forward a sheet of paper, while waving the stars and stripes. The paper read “We did it. The 2020 Olympic Champion.” Crouser, who would communicate in writing with his deaf grandfather, sent the message to the latter. The grandfather, who was suffering from cancer, passed away the eve of his departure for Tokyo. The grandfather, a Korean War veteran, was a javelin thrower as college student, and it was him that taught Crouser javelin.



Jake Waitman (27), a 1,500-meter runner of the U.K., has a different kind of story. His father Jeff Whiteman is a coach who also doubles as an emcee at the track and field stadium of the Olympic Games. Being asked what he felt when hearing his father’s voice all the time after the end of the 1,500-meter race, he said, “I feel sick of it. I heard his voice too much.” Then he immediately added, “I have expectations for the final, which will be emceed by my dad. It will be really special.”



