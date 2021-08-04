BTS’ ‘Butter’ ranks No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks. August. 04, 2021 07:20. 71wook@donga.com.

BTS’ (photo) “Butter” became a song that recorded the longest streak (nine weeks) on the top of the Billboard main singles chart. The Billboard announced on Monday that the song stayed on top for nine weeks in total on the main singles chart Hot 100. It renewed the record of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” which ranked first for eight weeks.



“Butter,” which released on May 21, returned to the top after giving the band’s new song “Permission to Dance” its place for one week. Combining the new song, BTS stayed on top for ten consecutive weeks. Currently, “Permission to Dance” ranks ninth on the Hot 100 chart.



“I am deeply grateful for always giving us an undeserved reward,” the band’s leader RM said on the fan community Weverse. “We are trying our best to always remember that all of our glories are also yours



한국어