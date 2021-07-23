Disneyland’s classic ride ‘Jungle Cruise’ turns into film. July. 23, 2021 07:32. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Disney’s upcoming film “Jungle Cruise” is ready to meet audiences, the title of which is the same as that of a ride that has since 1955 been in operation in Disneyland, California. It is the third Disney film that was inspired by Disneyland’s rides following “Pirates of the Caribbean” in 2003 and “Tomorrow Land” in 2015. The COVID-19 pandemic across the globe caused its premiere to be put back twice. The film is now prepared to be simultaneously released worldwide on July 28.



Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, two main characters of this action adventure story, on Thursday had a virtual press conference with South Korean press members. The story centers around a captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) working as a tour guide in Amazon and a brave and freewheeling adventurer named Lily (Emily Blunt) on an exploration to discover a tree with healing power.



Built on July 18, 1955 when Disneyland opened in California, the ride Jungle Cruise has a long history as part of the globally beloved theme park, which is based on founder Walt Disney’s motto that Disneyland is the collection of all the unknown places that have not been traveled. Blunt said that the film, inspired by the famous ride in Disneyland, will come across as a meaningful experience for those who have been on a jungle cruise ride as they may be reminded of their nostalgic memories. She also said, “It’s really been seared into people’s childhood memories. I think that’s what we tried to capture with the spirit of the film,” adding that the film can make audiences feel a sense of nostalgia just as "Romancing the Stone” and “Indiana Jones” – the first generation adventure Hollywood films released in the 1980s.



Frank, played by Johnson, derived from a skipper who serves as a guide for jungle riders at Disneyland. Not only Walt Disney but also famous celebrities once played the role to delight and amuse visitors all the way to the destination with a stellar sense of humor. Johnson, who turns a skipper into Frank, said, “I covered up my body, wore a hat, wore suspenders and didn't have the character rely on my physicality or physical appearance as I have often done in my movies in the past,” adding that he paid a great deal of care to a mysteriously fantastic character considering that the film, set in 1917, unfolds a story about legends and curses.



