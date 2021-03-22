Moon gets AZ jab and says everything is okay. March. 24, 2021 07:34. tree624@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook received an AstraZeneca shot at a public health center in central Seoul, on Tuesday, saying, “Everything is fine.” They went to get a COVID-19 jab on the first day of AstraZeneca vaccination for those aged 65 and above to get vaccinated prior to the G7 Summit held in the United Kingdom this June as per a national procedure to mandate those who travel overseas for a special purpose.



With public concern about the safety of the AstraZeneca jab in mind, President Moon said to a nurse who gave him a shot, “She is skilled at giving injections. It does not hurt nor cause any issue.” After getting the vaccine, first lady Kim asked in a surprise, “Is it already done?” President Moon remarked in a meeting with his senior aides and advisors on Monday, “I’d like to ask citizens to shake off insecurity and concern regarding health safety issues and cooperate to get a shot when it is their turn.”



Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok announced, “President Moon waited at the public health center for half an hour following the jab as per relevant manuals. Returning to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, Moon presided over a senior staff meeting for one and a half hours.” He went on to say, “Vaccinations have been administered seamlessly so far. Nevertheless, President Moon emphasizes the need to expedite vaccination in order to get things back to normal as soon as possible.”



Even with discussions across the government underway over the introduction of a vaccination-related leave system, President Moon returned work right after vaccinated. Regarding this, a Cheong Wa Dae official said that the president tends to host a meeting right after he returns to work, adding that the vaccination leave initiative has not been discussed yet by Cheong Wa Dae.



Along with President Moon and first lady Kim, nine officials who are required to attend the G7 meeting got an injection including National Security Office Director Suh Hoon, NSO 2nd Deputy Director Kim Hyung-jin and Protocol Secretary Tak Hyun-min. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and other G7 participants will get a vaccine sooner or later, according to a source from Cheong Wa Dae. A total of 11 people including the president and the first lady got an AstraZeneca jab because 11 doses are available per vial, according to the presidential office.



한국어