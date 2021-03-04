Alpine skier Kang Young-seo ranks 2nd in FIS slalom. March. 04, 2021 07:33. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Rising star alpine skier Kang Young-seo, a 23-year-old female athlete of Busan Sports Council, ranked 2nd place in a race organized by the FIS (International Ski Federation or Fédération Internationale de Ski).



"The FIS Race is usually considered a lower-grade competition than races for the World Cup or the Continental Cup. However, this year's contest was attended by a large group of athletes from traditional ski powerhouses such as Germany and Austria,” said the Korea Ski Association. "Kang became the first South Korean female to win a medal in an alpine ski game of the FIS Race held in Europe.”



"I got trained constantly at a training field for the national team. Long hours’ training and exercise improved my competence and skills significantly,” said Kang. The Korea Ski Association helps national alpine skiers adjust to high-level courses with exclusive slops in place at High 1 Ski Resort in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province. She plans to join slalom and giant slalom races of the 2020-21 FIS World Cup scheduled to open on Saturday in Jasna, Slovakia.



