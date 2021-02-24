Samsung Neo QLED TV wins favorable reviews in the U.S.. March. 02, 2021 07:19. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics reported Monday that its OLED TVs (pictured) unveiled earlier this year received favorable reviews from American consumer electronics news media.



According to Samsung, AVS Forum, an American forum community dedicated to tech-savvy reviewers, labeled Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K TV as the product of the year, praising it for “delivering a thrilling home entertainment experience” for everything from video games to movies and sports.



Techaeris, an American IT news website, mentioned Samsung Neo QLED TV as its “Editor’s Choice” product, stressing how the model is currently the “most futuristic TV model” in the market. The Forbes praised the Samsung TV, saying it produces truly spectacular colors, with its black levels being OLED-like in their depth without any sign of baseline black level “flicker.”



Neo QLED TVs boast a backlight technology densely populated with Mini LEDs, which is about 1/40 the height of a standard LED. Definition has been heightened further through Neo Quantum Processor, an AI-based control technology. The Neo QLED TVs were first unveiled at a First Look 2021, Samsung’s venue for introducing new products.



한국어