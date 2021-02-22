Lee Kang-in’s pass leads to opponent team’s goalie’s red card. February. 22, 2021 07:27. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Whenever Lee Kang-in of Valencia CF gets the ball, cameras were following him en masse. Even after he passed the ball to his teammate, cameras continued to follow him, and replayed his dribbles. This effectively demonstrates his robust presence in a match.



Starting in a match for the first time in more than a month, the 19-year-old Korean footballer assisted his team to score the fourth goal of the season. Lee started as a striker in an 24th round home match of the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish La Liga against Celta de Vigo FC at Mestalla in Valencia, Spain on Sunday, and played until he was replaced at 7th of the overtime play. His team won 2-0 to end the streak of two consecutive winless matches (one draw and one win), and jumped to 12th (winning points of 27) overall in rankings in the league.



Lee kicked two critical passes to spearhead his team’s win on the day. He shot a long-distance penetrating pass, which completely dismantled the opponent team’s defense line, right before the goal post, at 19th minute in the second half when the score was tying 0-0. When his teammate Max Gomez had a decisive moment to score, the rival team’s goalie in surprise moved out of the penalty area, and hit Gomez to fall down while trying to block. The goal was given the red card for exit.



At fourth minute during the overtime play in the second half, Lee received a pass from left side of the penalty area, created space with just two touches, and gave a precision pass to Manu Vallejo, who was dashing towards the goal. Vallejo calmly kicked a shot to score the finishing goal.



Lee scored an attack point in the league for the first time in four months after the match against Elche FC in October last year. It was also an attack point that he scored for the first time in more than a month after the opening goal in the second round match of the Copa del Rey against Yeclano FC, a tertiary league team, on January 8. Lee now has five attack points, including one goal and four assists in this season.



On top of the two critical passes, Lee displayed impressive play on the day, including a number of scoring opportunities that his teammates narrowly missed on the day. WhoScored.Com, a soccer statistics portal, gave Lee 8.55, the highest score bestowed to any players in the two teams.



