Overcoming COVID-19, Gwyneth Paltrow heals her body with kimchi

Confessing that she came down with COVID-19, famous Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her health-conscious diet including traditional Korean food kimchi. Known as a big fan of Korean cuisine, Paltrow has shared photos of bibimbap and kimchi pancakes on social media.



In an article titled “GP’s Picks: Healing My Body with a Longer-Term Detox” on the website of Paltrow-run e-Brand “Goop.com” on Tuesday (local time), the super star wrote, “I had COVID-19 early on,” adding that she suffered chronic fatigue and brain fog – a set of symptoms that can cause mental numbness, memory deterioration, loss of appetite and depression. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space,” she said. The medical practitioner told her that she was taking a long-term path to recovering from COVID-19.



Paltrow elaborated on hands-on regimens and life habits on her journey of healing. She stuck to a keto diet, which is characterized by intermittent fasting, vegan recipes and low-carbs; fasted until 11 a.m.; and consumed no sugar nor alcohol.



Interestingly, Paltrow wrote, “I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge’s vegan daikon kimchi—it’s amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha,” mentioning a kimchi brand selling in U.S. grocery stores specialized in fermented foods. Kombucha is a beverage fermented by yeasts in black or green tea commonly consumed for its health benefits, giving a taste of fizzy sparkles just as coke or Sprite. Paltrow attributed her health status of being more energized and healthier after recovering from COVID-19 to diets, exercise and thought patterns, saying that she will extend this approach over the first quarter of this year.



