U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies. September. 21, 2020 07:36. lightee@donga.com.

Americans are mourning the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “the icon of liberals” in the U.S. judicial system who died on Friday.



“Our nation mourns the loss of a ‘judicial giant.’ Justice Ginsburg's work helped bring about greater equality for women, secure rights for the disabled, and will continue to influence our Nation for generations to come," President Donald Trump said in a statement. He instructed that flags be lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect for her.



“With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America has lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court,” tweeted former President Bill Clinton who appointed her as Supreme Court Justice in 1993. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement, “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her ― a tireless and resolute champion of justice.” Mourners lined up at the federal Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. to pay respect throughout the night on Saturday.



The U.S. Supreme Court said Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her residence in Washington, D.C. in the presence of her family members.



Ginsburg was the second woman in U.S. history to serve on the Supreme Court, and is known as having dismantled discrimination against women through her rulings that promoted women’s right and equity between genders. She would also raise voice to protect the interests of the underprivileged including sexual minority. Her rulings have had major impact, as they were referenced in rulings in not only the U.S. but also other leading countries worldwide.



한국어