Wedding ceremony can be delayed up to 6 months without penalty. August. 22, 2020 07:48. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

The reinforcement of social distancing following the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic has opened the way for prospective couples to not have to pay a penalty for up to six months if they postpone the wedding ceremony.



The Fair Trade Commission announced on Friday that the Korea Federation of Wedding Ceremony has accepted the Fair Trade Commission's recommendation to waive the penalty for couples who postpone their wedding due to Corona 19 and to adjust the minimum number of participants in case of inevitable ceremony. It is a measure in accordance with the reinforcement of the second-stage guidelines for social distancing, and banning events with more than 50 people until next Sunday. The National Federation of Wedding Ceremony is made up of 150 member companies, which are 30% of all wedding companies.



Members of the National Federation of Wedding Ceremony are planning to reduce and adjust the guarantee of minimum number of participants on their own, and not pay a penalty for schedule changes for up to six months. However, we cannot project how many companies will participate when there is no obligation.



Meanwhile, in order to minimize the damage to the married couples, the Fair Trade Commission has proposed the same level of recommendations for non-member wedding services that are not part of the National Federation of Wedding Ceremony.



