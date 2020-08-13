Government offers cultural vouchers to boost cultural industry. August. 13, 2020 07:33. by Go-Ya Choi best@donga.com.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will issue cultural vouchers to boost the domestic cultural market which has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.



The ministry announced on Wednesday that it will invest 90.4 billion won in six areas including travel, hospitality, cultural performances, exhibitions, cinema and sports, which will provide discount benefits to 8.61 million users. The benefits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.



The hospitality discount coupons will be offered on 27 online reservation sites including Interpark for those who book domestic accommodation facilities in September and October. The discount coupons priced under 70,000 won will offer 30,000 won discount and those exceeding 70,000 won will offer 40,000 won off. Reservations made on website Tourvis will provide 30% off.



Online bookings for cultural performances including classical performance, musicals, opera and dance will get 8,000 won off per ticket. One person can reserve up to four tickets once a month. Movie goers can enjoy 6,000 won discount per person up to 2 tickets each week, which can be used in 487 movie theaters throughout the country.



Museum tickets will be discounted by 40% if reserved on the the Culture N Ticket website, and one person can purchase up to five tickets. Art exhibitions will be discounted up to 3,000 won. Those who spend more than 80,000 won at private indoor gyms can get a 30,000 won refund



