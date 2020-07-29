Choi Kyung-ju makes his Champions Tour debut. July. 29, 2020 07:39. hun@donga.com.

South Korean golfer will make his PGA Champions Tour debut on Friday. Choi is scheduled to participate in the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan on Friday. Choi qualified for the Championships Tour, which is open for golfers age 50 and over, as he turned 50 in May this year. The Champions Tour wrote on its website that Choi has won eight PGA tournaments, including the Players Championship in 2011, which made him Asia’s most successful golfer. It added Choi has made three of nine tour cuts on the PGA Tour this season.



Choi’s Champions Tour debut was delayed from May to July this year as the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ally Challenge is the first Champions Tour event since the season was suspended in March. “I’ll become a pioneer in the Champions Tour as well,” said Choi, who is the first South Korean to earn a PGA Tour card.



Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour is back after its five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament will start with the Drive On Championship at the Inverness Club in Ohio on Friday. The event will be held without spectators due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The LPGA Tour was suspended in February after the Australian Open.



