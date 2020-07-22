Venice Film Festival to honor Tilda Swinton and Ann Hui. July. 22, 2020 07:48. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

British actress Tilda Swinton and film director Ann Hui from Hong Kong will receive the Honorary Golden Lion Award for making contributions to the film industry at the 77th Venice Film Festival to be held from September 2 to September 12.



“She worked with director Bong Joon-ho in his globally popular films, ‘Snowpiercer’ and ‘Okja,’” the film festival’s organizing committee said in the introduction of Swinton. “She has cemented her place in the industry from the end of the 20th century with her unique and powerful acting,” said Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival. “She also boldly challenged old practices in both arts and society.”



Ann Hui who debuted with “The Secret” in 1979 is often named as a leading figure of the Hong Kong “New Wave.” “Ann Hui is one of the most respected directors in Asia of our times,” said Barbera. “She added the elements of documentary films to Hong Kong-style fiction movies for the first time.”



