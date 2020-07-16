Moderna’s vaccine produces antibodies in early trial. July. 16, 2020 07:34. oldsport@donga.com.

Moderna revealed that it found antibodies to COVID-19 in all participants in its Phase 1 study. The third and final phase study will begin on July 27.



Moderna published the results of its Phase 1 study on The New England Journal of Medicine. The pharmaceutical company said all 45 participants, aged between 18 and 55, developed antibodies after vaccinations of the vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273).



Moderna divided 45 adults into three groups of 15 who were isolated and monitored after receiving the vaccine at a dose of 25 μg, 100 μg and 250 μg, respectively. They received a second vaccination 28 days later, and the 25 μg group developed antibodies at levels similar to those seen in people who recovered from COVID-19 two weeks later. At least eight of them developed “neutralizing antibodies” that neutralize the effects of the novel coronavirus. Moderna released early data from the study in May whose credibility was questioned due to a lack of details.



Some participants reported fatigue, headache, chills and muscle pain, but Moderna said they were all mild side effects. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, welcomed the news, saying that research data suggests that the vaccine creates enough neutralizing antibodies.



