Ryu Hyun-jin allows one run during intrasquad game. July. 15, 2020 07:48. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin has proved that he is Toronto Blue Jays’ ace pitcher during the first intrasquad game held at the team’s home stadium on July 14 ahead of the opening of the Major League Baseball (MLB). Ryu allowed one run on four hits with four K’s during five innings as a starting pitcher. He gave up no walks. Forty out of 59 pitches were strikeouts.



Ryu stood on the mound at the Rogers Center on the day after many twists and turns. The Opening Day, which was slated for Mar. 27, was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19. Ryu remained at Jays’ spring training home in Dunedin, Florida, having private pitching practice. The South Korean pitcher recently came back to Toronto with the Canadian government’s approval. Ryu, who has made great efforts to be in good shape despite difficult conditions, proved once again that he is in great form by showing off impeccable control.



During a video interview with a local media after the game, Ryu said he tried to pick up his pace after the postponement and had personal trainings five times a week. He added he is raising his pitch count for the Opening Day. The 2020 MLB season starts on July 23 with each club playing only 60 games.



