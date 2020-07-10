Salah reaches 100 goal involvements for Liverpool. July. 10, 2020 07:50. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday in the 34th round of the 2019-20 Premier League at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. The triumph was led by Mohamed Salah who scored two goals and assisted one.



Liverpool has been declared champions for this season with 92 points (30 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses), taking one step closer to its objective of breaking the record for most points set by Manchester City. Manchester City accumulated 100 points for the 2017-18 Premier League. Liverpool has recorded the most wins along with Manchester City with 32 wins, by winning two more matches. It has four more games to play, which means it can have four more wins and 12 more points.



As of Wednesday, Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for Liverpool with 73 goals and 27 assists during 104 appearances, becoming just the fourth player to do so after Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. Salah took the shortest time to achieve the feat followed by Gerrard, Fowler and Owen, who took 212, 158 and 148 appearances, respectively.



