Vanilla Ice cancels his concert just one day before expected date. July. 04, 2020 07:40. yeah@donga.com.

U.S. rapper Vanilla Ice, famous for many hit songs such as “Ice Ice Baby” in the 1990s, postponed holding a concert just one day before the expected show time due to criticisms and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 84 tickets had been sold, which put the once-celebrity rapper to shame.



Vanilla Ice on Thursday (local time) put off a concert, which had been scheduled on Friday, a day before Independence Day, at an outdoor restaurant in Austin, Texas, according to CNN. “Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date,” he tweeted on Thursday.



Vanilla Ice on Wednesday shared a post on Instagram to encourage his fans to come to his concert. “I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We got out of the house, we danced, we invented house parties in the 90s.”



However, only 84 out of the total of 2,500 seats had been sold until Wednesday, with the rapper left feeling unwelcome and embarrassed, mainly as the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading like wildfire to scare off audiences.



한국어