Liverpool FC wins the EPL title. June. 27, 2020 08:14. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

When asked to comment after wining the match on Thursday, Liverpool Coach Jürgen Klopp was momentarily speechless. Only after shedding a bit of tears, he managed to recite the names of Liverpool’s two legends, and said the team owes the success to them. He asked Liverpool players to celebrate the victory at home citing worries over COVID-19.



Having waited the moment for 30 years, Liverpool has won the English Premier League title at the shortest period of time ever in terms of the number of remaining matches during a season through its dominant performance. Liverpool confirmed early its championship this season as Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea in the 2019∼2020 EPL match, which took place in London on Thursday.



Liverpool, which had 28 wins, two draws and one loss (overall winning points of 86), has become the champion irrespective of the outcomes of the seven remaining matches, as Manchester City only recorded winning points of 63 (20 wins, three draws and eight losses). It is the first time since the 1888∼1889 season that a team has secured the title with as many as seven matches have yet to be played. The previous record was five matches remaining, which was held by Manchester United (2000∼2001) and Manchester City (2017∼2018).



Coach Klopp, who assumed the job in mid-2015, concentrated on stabilizing the team’s capability and performance by recruiting pullbacks through 2018. Liverpool ranked fourth in the 2017∼2018, but became the runner-up in the 2018∼2019 EPL, as the team saw its performance rapidly advance.



As soon as Liverpool FC confirmed its championship, fans gathered en masse at Anfield, the team’s home turf, waved flags and lit up fireworks, despite Klopp’s request.



